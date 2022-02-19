Kanye West Loves Kris Jenner, But Attacks Corey Gamble as 'Godless'

Kanye West has set his sights on a new target ... Kris Jenner's BF, and he's gone in hard.

Ye posted a diatribe against Corey Gamble, insinuating he and Kris Jenner broke up, saying ... "God has a plan to remove the Godless Corey needed to never be here anyway." And THAT was just for starters.

He says Corey's a nice person but not a great person ... someone who, as he puts it, "became the tv version of a father figure."

Kanye seems to have beef over Corey muscling in on Kim Kardashian, saying, "He once told my wife he knew what music she should be listening to. So when I seen him a week later I had him removed from my daughter's birthday party."

And, then he blames Gamble for pushing Kim to the left, saying, "He got my wife linked with the liberals in a deep way. That was his Job For some reason I always felt he worked for DuPont or some organization in that pedigree."

And, then he dismissed Gamble, saying, "Now he's off to his next mission. His job is done."

Now the turn ... Ye embraces Kris -- the woman he once called Kris Jong-un -- saying, "It's on purpose I love Kris. This woman is a hero and she's done what she's had to do to protect her family and make sure they prosper even if it meant telling everyone not to listen to me. I respect her grind her hustle and her mind. Kris is one of the best ever to do it."