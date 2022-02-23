Thiago Alves Wants Mike Perry Fight, Will Be Biggest In Bare Knuckle History

Play video content TMZSports.com

Thiago Alves and Mike Perry nearly fought in 2017, but a major hurricane torpedoed the fight ... now the Brazilian Bare Knuckle champ wants another crack at putting hands on Perry -- without Mother Nature interfering.

TMZ Sports talked to the 38-year-old MMA vet -- BKFC's middleweight champion (175 lbs.) -- shortly after 30-year-old Perry beat Julian Lane Saturday night, and then called out the champ.

"I hope we can make this fight happen. It was supposed to happen in 2017. I'm looking forward to that knuckling up," Thiago says.

And, if they do "knuckle up" ... it'll be a huge fight according to Alves. Huge, like biggest BKFC fight ever?

"Without a doubt" Alves said without hesitation.

"Just look what I done in combat sports and MMA. Mike Perry is like the new generation, you know, he has a lot of hype behind me. Didn't do as much as I've done in the sport, you know, I've been a lot longer than he has but as right now, I don't see any bigger fight in the making for the organization. So, Dave Feldman, let's make it happen!"

Alves and Perry have both been around forever ... and have fought some of the baddest men in the world. So, how would a Thiago vs. Platinum Mike fight look? We asked Alves.

"It's gonna be very exciting! I think the fans are gonna go for a super fun night of very bloody, but you know, you're gonna see some beautiful violence."