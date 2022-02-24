Winnie Harlow Straddles Kyle Kuzma In Steamy Vacation Pics

Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma were either working on their MMA ground game or packing on the PDA on vacation this week ... and we're assuming it's the latter.

Harlow posted a steamy collection of hot shots to her IG on Thursday ... where the 27-year-old model is seen straddling her 26-year-old Wizards star boyfriend while laid out on the beach somewhere in paradise.

It was clearly a great All-Star break for Kuz and Harlow -- they also enjoyed a boat ride while on the long trip ... and you can see the hooper smiling as he holds a cigar and a handful of his lady.

The couple was definitely into each other -- a good sign that their reconciliation is going extremely well since their break up last August.

Remember, the two split right around the time Kuz was traded from the Lakers to D.C. ... but they got back together 5 months later.

As we previously reported, the two first became an item after Kuz slid into Harlow's DMs ... and they became one of the first quarantine couples to surface during the pandemic.