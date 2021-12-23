Kyle Kuzma And Winnie Harlow Back Together Five Months After Split

Love isn't dead after all -- NBA baller Kyle Kuzma and supermodel Winnie Harlow are officially dating again ... just five months after breaking up.

TMZ Sports has learned ... Kuz and Harlow picked up right where they left off earlier this month, deciding to give their relationship another try.

We're told the split wasn't ugly to begin with -- both sides kept in touch and remained friends during their time away from each other.

We broke the story -- the Wizards forward and former "America's Next Top Model" contestant ended things back in August after more than a year of dating.

They were one of the biggest quarantine couples to develop during the pandemic ... after Harlow says Kuz successfully slid into her DMs on Instagram.

Their love remained strong during the NBA bubble in Orlando ... with Winnie sending a plane over the Disney campus on Kuz's birthday to give him a special message.