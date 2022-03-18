Mother of Young Thug's Child Shot and Killed Outside Atlanta Bowling Alley

Young Thug's family is suffering through an unimaginable loss, as the mother of one of his children was shot and killed after a fight at a bowling alley.

Law enforcement sources tell us the Atlanta Police Department responded to Metro Fun Center Thursday night on a report a woman had been shot. We're told when they arrived, they found LaKevia Jackson dead -- having suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Cops say they've learned Jackson was involved in some sort of a dispute inside the venue over a bowling ball which eventually escalated to gunfire.

I just spoke to LaKevia Jackson's mom.She says LaKevia went to her best friends birthday @ bowlingalley,a fight over the bowling ball happened then the suspect waited 20 mins in the parking lot for LaKevia before he shot her while she was leaving.Her mom gave me this pic. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/eycEb1lhOe — Tori Cooper (@toricoooper) March 18, 2022 @toricoooper

A local reporter spoke to Jackson's mom who said LaKevia was at the bowling alley to celebrate a friend's birthday ... and that the alleged shooter waited in the parking lot for about 20 minutes for her to leave.

Young Thug and LaKevia have at least one child together ... the rapper has 6 children.