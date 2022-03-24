Justin Bieber Hangs With Auston Matthews In Leafs Locker Room On Drew Jersey Night

Play video content Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs debuted their new Justin Bieber-designed jerseys on Wednesday ... and they were joined by none other than the Biebs himself!!

Auston Matthews and the "Peaches" singer got in some one-on-one time after their matchup against the New Jersey Devils ... showing the NHL superstar walking up to and hugging Bieber in the locker room.

Of course, the duo has become pretty tight over the years ... and have even hit the ice together to play some pickup hockey.

Bieber got the VIP treatment on Wednesday ... checking out the facility, taking pics with all the players and getting his very own custom Drew jersey.

Hold on, last night was a movie 🎥

The night was extra special for Bieber ... as his beloved team rocked his newly-designed threads in their 3-2 win over the Devils.

As we previously reported, the sweaters are reversible to show the yellow Drew House design on the inside ... and the team rocked 'em during warm-ups!!

The jerseys are a big hit -- they're already sold out on the Drew website ... and are flying off the shelves with the NHL Shop.