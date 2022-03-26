Rapper Chika Implies She Plans to End Her Life Soon Via Suicide

A one-time up-and-coming rapper who was nominated for a Grammy not too long ago is now making a terrifying revelation -- saying she's likely to end her life ... at any given moment.

The artist is Chika -- who was named in XXL's 2020 freshman class, and was actually up for a Grammy last year in the Best New Artist category. She posted a lengthy statement on her social media page that implied she was on the verge of suicide ... to the shock of many.

She writes, in part, "i went to the top of the intercontinental, but could not jump. not because i don't want to, but because the metal stairs were scary." Chika adds, "it looks like crying wolf, but it's not. it's just difficult to find the right way. the quickest way. the painless way. i am tired of myself too."

Chika goes on to say how she believes she'll serve as a cautionary tale, in leaving a broken person to their own devices, and how she won't be sorry for those she might leave behind ... saying she refuses to carry the burden of others who refused to share her own.

It's a gut-wrenching note, and she ends it by writing ... "no more typing. i'm going to finish my drink and find a way that works. thanks for the ride, i hated it."

She's also been posting extra photos and text notes on her IG story, saying people can find her body and that she doesn't care. She actually appears to give certain street names, but it's unclear what city she might be in at the moment. She's from Montgomery, Alabama.

Of course, people have fired off with a ton of concern ... sending prayers her way, and openly hoping someone on her team or in her inner circle can reach her before something tragic happens. She hasn't posted any new notes in at least an hour or so.

Story developing ...