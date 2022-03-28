Cedric The Entertainer Jokes About Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock
Cedric The Entertainer Will Smith Joke At Oscars After-Party ... 'I'm Smacking Back!!!'
3/28/2022 2:54 PM PT
Cedric the Entertainer made Will Smith the butt of a joke at an Oscars after-party ... keeping Jada Pinkett Smith's name out of his mouth, and warning Will impersonators.
The joke is all on video, and it's great ... just watch Cedric do his thing. Maybe Chris Rock could take a few pointers.
While Cedric doesn't mention Will, Jada or Chris by name ... it's obvious what he's referencing here ... everyone saw what happened at the Academy Awards, and this is an after-party.
Cedric was hosting the Griot Gala Oscars After-Party when he cracked the joke ... meanwhile, Will was dancing to his own tunes at the Vanity Fair shindig and Chris went to Guy Oseary's Oscars After-Party to try and salvage the night.