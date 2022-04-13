Ezekiel Elliott Lets Pet Snake Crawl All Over His Face In Hair-Raising Video

Play video content

Ya knew Ezekiel Elliott wasn't scared of anything ... but did you know it went to THIS extent?!?!

The Dallas Cowboys superstar posted a video of him with his pet snake on Wednesday ... showing no fear whatsoever as the reptile crawled all over his beard and shirtless body.

Check out the footage ... it's absolutely hair-raising -- the snake wiggled across Elliott's 225-pound frame, all while sticking out its tongue repeatedly.

Zeke, though, seemed to love it -- filming the interaction with a steady hand on the camera the entire time.

Elliott -- an animal lover who's usually spending most of his time with his dogs -- has had the pet snake for several weeks now, and it's clear their bond is growing by the day.