NBA's Hassan Whiteside Lists Miami Beachfront Mansion For $23 Million

NBA baller Hassan Whiteside is letting go of his beachfront mansion -- complete with a home theater and rooftop deck -- and it comes with a $23 million price tag.

This pad is amazing -- it sits off the Biscayne Bay in sunny Miami, Florida ... and features 6 bedrooms, 6.5 baths, a gorgeous backyard pool, sleek kitchen with a gigantic fish tank and floor-to-ceiling windows.

It also comes with a movie theatre, full gym for workouts, a cabana bath, private terrace and a private dock ... as well as a rooftop deck, which is perfect for watching the sunset.

The crib is listed with Joe Azar from Compass for $23 milli -- $7.3 million more than Whiteside paid back in 2016.

The 2-time NBA block leader lived in the beach-style home while he played for the Miami Heat ... before he was traded to the Blazers in 2019.

After short stints with Portland and the Sacramento Kings, Whiteside signed a one-year deal with the Jazz in 2021. He is currently a free agent.