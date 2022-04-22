Rob Kardashian Taking Care of Dream During Blac Chyna Kardashian Trial

Blac Chyna and the Kardashians continue to duke it out at trial, but one face has been notably absent ... Rob Kardashian, who's been doing daddy duty at home with his daughter.

Sources close to Rob and Chyna tell TMZ ... he's been home with Dream over the last few weeks trying to keep everything as routine for her as possible ... all while her family members and mom are at war.

We're told Rob has no problem appearing in court if he's called as a witness, but until that happens, 5-year-old Dream is his top priority.

Rob is Dream's main caretaker -- he's got her 6 days out of the week -- so he feels it's important to be around her during the family drama.

Chyna revealed Thursday on the stand she didn't have a personal bank account and hasn't filed a personal tax return in several years ... so this may not be her only court case, and all of this becomes relevant in child custody cases.

The courtroom testimony has been intense ... Chyna broke down in tears Thursday recounting the time when Rob leaked her nudes. She also has her version of Rob's accusations that she held a gun to his head and choked him with a phone charging cord ... saying it was all done in jest.

Play video content 4/18/22