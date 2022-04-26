Laura Govan Defends Blac Chyna Against 'Unfair' Kardashian Legal Team

Play video content TMZ.com

Blac Chyna isn't getting a fair shake in her $100 million legal war with the Kardashians over her now-canceled reality show ... so says her good friend, Laura Govan, anyway.

We caught up with the former "Basketball Wives" star Monday at LAX and she thinks the odds were stacked against Chyna winning this case from jump street.

Laura also defended Chyna's lack of contribution to society -- referring to her admission she hasn't paid taxes in years -- saying she's far from the first American to ignore Uncle Sam.

Laura, who shares 3 kids with ex-NBA star Gilbert Arenas, is set to produce and write her upcoming "Co-Parenting" series and thinks Chyna and Rob Kardashian should focus on their daughter's well-being, That said, she does admit this latest saga is fit for primetime TV.

No lack of plot twists, that's for sure -- as we reported, Chyna's requesting a do-over in court because she claims the "revenge porn" portion of the case triggered her PTSD and ruined her testimony.

There's also Kylie's all-but-damning recount of BC allegedly slashing ex-boyfriend Tyga with a knife and sending threatening text messages to Kylie herself.