Travon Walker Pre-Draft Car Crash, Cops Say Jags Top Pick 'Lost Control' Of Ride

Cops say Jacksonville Jaguars top pick Travon Walker "lost control" of his ride before he hit two parked cars in a pre-NFL Draft crash ... but they also noted he was wearing a seatbelt and suffered no apparent injuries.

TMZ Sports has obtained the crash report from the April 16 incident in Athens, GA ... and it shows that despite apparently running his 2021 Dodge Durango into two vehicles, he escaped without issue.

In the docs, officials say Walker was driving at around 11 PM "when he lost control of the vehicle and hit 2 parked cars." They noted the posted speed limit in the area was 35 MPH.

The officials in the docs say Walker was "not drinking" -- and was properly wearing a seatbelt. They also said he was not tested for drugs or booze at the scene ... and was uninjured.

Officials released a diagram of the wreck, showing the front of Walker's SUV hit the fronts of the two parked rides in the wreck.

Cops said Walker's car was towed after it suffered "disabling damage."

The 21-year-old spoke about the crash after he was taken with the #1 overall pick ... and he explained to a reporter that it was truly no big deal.

"Just a little fender bender," Walker said. "Nothing crazy. No one was hurt."