Rob Gronkowski Says He'll Only Return To NFL For Buccaneers

Play video content TMZSports.com

It'll either be the couch or Tampa Bay for Rob Gronkowski in 2022 ... 'cause the tight end tells TMZ Sports the only team he'd come back to the NFL for is the Buccaneers.

We got Gronk just before he partied his face off at his "Gronk Beach" fiesta in Las Vegas on Friday ... and he told us he's down to just two options for his immediate future.

The first, retirement. The second, the Bucs. And, that's it.

"It's just the Bucs," Gronkowski said. "Love that organization, man. Love the guys there. It's family over there."

Gronk had appeared to flirt with the idea of playing for another team earlier this offseason ... at one point, praising Joe Burrow so heavily, some wondered if he could end up in Cincinnati.

But, the 32-year-old future Hall of Famer made it clear this week, if he does come back, "it'll be the Bucs."

Gronk still appears to be a ways away from making any final decision, though ... instead, he's focused solely on getting after it in Sin City this weekend.