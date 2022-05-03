Conor McGregor Gushes Over Fiancee In Social Media Post, 'My Big Busty Woman'

Conor McGregor took some time out of his Tuesday to gush over his fiancee ... showering her with compliments and calling her "my big busty woman!"

The Notorious left the sweet message on Dee Devlin's most recent social media post ... one that showed the couple cheesin' in bathing suits while on a boat in France.

"My big busty woman I love you baby what floor we on again ?" McGregor wrote. "And which yacht 😂😂😂"

The fighter added, "ah stop don't stop my baby I love you so much dee I do all of this for you, for us, I hate everyone else, I love you ❤️ #forever"

McGregor and Devlin have been dating for years and have three kids together ... and are clearly still very much in love. Dee actually captioned her photos Tuesday by writing, "mine," with a heart emoji.

The two have plenty of time to spend together these days ... because while Conor is gunning to make a comeback to the UFC eventually -- he's still rehabbing his injured leg and slowly working his way back to octagon shape.