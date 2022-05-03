S.I. Model Katrina Scott Becomes First Visibly Pregnant Woman In Swimsuit Issue

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is continuing to break new ground -- this time, Katrina Scott will be the first visibly pregnant woman to ever grace the pages of the special magazine ... and the pictures are breathtaking!!

The outlet shared the groundbreaking news on Tuesday ... saying the 2021 Rookie of the Year is the first to show off a baby bump in the swim issue.

The fitness trainer spoke about the milestone ... saying, "As women, we have been told, shown, and expected to hide (then 'bounce back' from) our pregnant bodies, when, in fact, our beautiful bumps embody the miracle of what it means to be Selfless, Vulnerable, and Strong."

38-year-old Scott is expecting her second child with her husband, Brian ... and has been open about her journey with IVF.

"In this issue, I hope to represent all the women out there that are creating life, feeling all the feels, and embracing change as they look to the future, especially those having difficult fertility journeys. I am with you, and you are never alone."

She added ... "Our bodies and minds are capable of extraordinary things, and as for me, I'm all about gracefully bouncing forward."

S.I. has put a focus on inclusion in recent swim issues ... like putting Leyna Bloom, a transgender model, on the cover.