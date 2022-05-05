Rihanna, A$AP Rocky Not Engaged Despite Music Video Wedding

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are certainly a pair in love, but aren't on the course to get married, at least not anytime soon ... despite what fans may speculate from his new video.

Sources close to the couple tell TMZ the two aren't engaged, despite A$AP's newly-dropped "D.M.B." video, where they flashed their grills at each other -- his says "Marry Me?" while Rihanna's says "I Do."

Of course, fans went nuts, thinking Rocky asked for RiRi's hand in marriage ... or even that they've already gotten hitched.

The music video also contains plenty of wedding-themed imagery, which caused for more theories.

Our sources say the whole thing was just done for fun. As you know, the two are expecting their first kid together ... and the due date is rapidly approaching.