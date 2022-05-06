Arrest Warrant Issued For Ex-NFL Star Earl Thomas

An arrest warrant has been issued for ex-NFL star Earl Thomas ... TMZ Sports has confirmed.

Court records show a judge in Austin, Texas signed the warrant on April 27. The document, per the records, alleges the former Seattle Seahawks safety violated a protective order two or more times in the last 12 months.

Trey Dolezal, Thomas' attorney, told the Austin American-Statesman on Friday that it all relates to Thomas "reaching out to his wife to see their children."

"They were consciously and collectively working together to see his kids," Dolezal said. "I don't really understand how he could be in violation by working together to visit with his children."

The protective order had been issued back in 2021. The Austin American-Statesman reports court documents show a woman told cops that Earl violated the protective order by sending her threatening text messages.

Jail records show Earl has not yet been booked.