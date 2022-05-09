Browns' Nick Chubb Squats 675 Pounds ... Epic Rep Caught On Video

Play video content

Nick Chubb is at it again -- the running back for the Cleveland Browns just squatted 675 pounds ... and video of the feat is damn impressive!!

Nick's brother, Zach, posted footage of the crazy rep Monday morning ... showing the former Georgia standout going ass-to-grass with nearly 700 pounds on his back.

In the short clip, you can see Nick unload the bar -- with 7 plates (!!!) on each side -- then bend down with good form, and complete one full rep.

Nick had a spotter standing behind him, but there was no need for the guy, as the 3-time 1,000-yard rusher seemed to handle the weight seamlessly.

Play video content @nchubb27 / Instagram

This isn't the first time NC has demonstrated what he can do in the weight room. The 26-year-old previously squatted 500 pounds with ease back in March, and was stoked about it.