New Era Cap CEO Christopher Koch Allegedly Tried To Run Over GF's Ex ... In Wild Dispute

Allegedly Tried To Run Over GF's Ex

Christopher Koch -- New Era Cap's CEO -- is accused of trying to run over his girlfriend's ex-husband in a crazy dispute outside of a Buffalo restaurant on Saturday night.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn spelled out the allegations against Koch on Monday ... saying the incident began after Koch's GF's ex got into a dispute with Koch in a parking lot.

According to Flynn, at one point during the argument, the man got out of his car ... while Koch remained inside his. A short time later, Flynn said the man alleged Koch then drove his car at him and attempted to hit him with it.

The D.A. says the man was able to jump out of the way, but still suffered a hand injury in the altercation. Flynn said Koch's car continued into the man's vehicle, causing damage to its passenger side.

Koch was charged with one count of first-degree reckless endangerment, a felony, and was arraigned in Buffalo City Court on Monday morning.

If he's convicted on the charge, Flynn said Koch could be facing up to seven years behind bars.

Koch is due back in court on May 25.