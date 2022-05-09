Steve Aoki Falls Off Stage During DJ Set

Play video content Celebrity Sports Entertainment

Steve Aoki had a night full of ups and one down ... falling hard off the stage during his DJ set at a nightclub, before getting back up to continue.

Steve hit the floor (literally) Sunday night at DAER Nightclub in Hollywood, Florida. During his set, he fell really hard off the stage and landed on the ground ... but, he didn't stay down for long.

Play video content Celebrity Sports Entertainment

Moments later, he hops back up and goes back to work on the turntables. For the most part, he didn't seem too affected by the tumble ... bobbing his head and getting back in the zone.

At one point after the fall, he even puts on his boxing gloves and squares off with boxer Ryan Garcia ... and punches weren't the only things the guys ate on stage. Steve even threw a huge cake in Ryan's face, before they danced it all out, together.