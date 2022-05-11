Eric Dickerson Expects Tom Brady To Be Great In Analyst Role, 'Like Tony Romo!'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Eric Dickerson is fully expecting the G.O.A.T. to be in the same class as the former Cowboys superstars when he transitions to the booth after his football career ends ... telling TMZ Sports he thinks TB12 will be "great" as an analyst just like Aikman and Romo.

Dickerson explained why to us at LAX on Tuesday ... saying because of Brady's brain, he's expecting a Romo-like transition to TV for the Buccaneers star once he hangs up the spikes.

"I think he'll be great at it," Dickerson said. "He's a quarterback. He knows all the systems. He'll be great. He'll be like Tony Romo and all those guys. I think he'll be good."

Dickerson would know a thing or two about what awaits Brady -- he famously transitioned from Hall of Fame player to "Monday Night Football" sideline reporter back in 2000 and 2001.

And, he truly thinks Brady has what it takes to succeed in a similar role.

"Being a great quarterback doesn't mean you'll be a great commentator," Dickerson said, "but I think Tom will do a great job."

Fox Sports is certainly hoping E.D. is right -- because, according to the New York Post, the company gave Brady a whopping 10-year, $375 MILLION contract to enter the color commentator role after his time in Tampa ends.