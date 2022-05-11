'Power Book II: Ghost' Star Gianni Paolo on Relationship with 50 Cent

50 Cent's infamous Instagram trolling is a fully calculated strategy ... so says 'Power Book 2: Ghost' star Gianni Paolo, who broke down the boss man's online tactics on the latest episode of TMZ's 'Verified' Podcast.

Gianni has the ultimate follow-your-dreams story ... which includes ditching a potential professional hockey career to take his shot at making it as an actor.

Smart move that landed him into 50's expansive 'Power' universe (which may or may not live on Starz in the near future).

When asked about 50's IG trolling (which tends to toe every line imaginable), Gianni says he can usually see the promotional storm coming as soon as Fiddy's social media antics begin.

Call it "convenient trolling," if you will, but between 4 'Power' series and the critically acclaimed 'B.M.F.' (which will now feature Mo'Nique) -- 50 knows how to generate an audience.

Gianni admits working on 'Ghost' dominates most of his day and also spilled on earning Mary J. Blige's respect ... and a mortifying first and second meeting with Method Man.