Mitch Trubisky, Wife Welcome Baby Boy, Hudson David!

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and his wife, Hillary, just welcomed their baby boy ... and the family couldn't look happier and healthier!!

The couple just announced Hudson David Trubisky was born on May 9 ... weighing 7 pounds, 10 ounces ... and 20 1/2 inches long.

The Trubiskys returned home on Thursday ... celebrating with a big sign and a ton of balloons.

A bunch of their friends congratulated the couple on their new addition ... including Khalil Mack; Josh Allen's girlfriend, Brittany Williams; Rachel Bush; Golden Tate's wife, Elise; and more.

As we previously reported, Mitch and Hillary announced they were expecting back in November ... a few months after getting married.

Mitch and Hillary have been together for a long time ... and now, they officially have their first child.