Lori Harvey Dragged for Detailing Weight-Loss Regimen, Calorie Deficit

Lori Harvey is the latest celeb to get dragged through the mud for detailing her weight-loss journey -- which serves as just another lesson for the rich and famous ... don't say anything.

The model and influencer hopped on TikTok recently to outline a diet/exercise regimen she went on to lose a ton of weight -- upwards of 15 pounds, and perhaps more, she explains -- which she says she gained after first getting with Michael B. Jordan.

Starting to think I will never have lori harvey’s body… pic.twitter.com/NLonJylmwN — TAMMIE TECLEMARIAM (@tammieetc) May 14, 2022 @tammieetc

In wanting to share some knowledge ... LH spills the tea, but it completely backfired. She says she's been doing Pilates consistently for the past year or so -- but when she was in weight-loss mode, she was doing more than just that ... including lots of cardio.

Then, the true secret comes out -- Lori says she went on a calorie deficit, taking in just 1,200 or so during this period, she adds, and it's here where she's catching a ton of flak.

Many are criticizing her for promoting what they consider unhealthy crash dieting methods ... which folks argue is actually hurtful for normies who might follow Lori's lead, seeing how many followers/fans she has and how influential she is.

There's also some chiming in about society's fear of fat, claiming that Hollywood is obsessed with a warped and unrealistic body image that also does a lot of harm to society at large.

Fun, but important, facts:



"Relationship weight" isn't a real thing -- but correlating comfort & love to weight gain as if it's a problem is fatphobic AF.



Eating 1200 calories a day after gaining 15 pounds says a lot about Lori Harvey and the society's fear of fat. All sad. — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) May 14, 2022 @MrErnestOwens

You'll recall ... Kim Kardashian was also blasted, of late, for announcing she dropped 16 pounds in a matter of two weeks just to fit into the Marilyn Monroe dress for the Met Gala.

While it's unclear how fast Lori lost his weight, she's receiving the same reception -- but funny enough, it appears just as many people are defending her ... arguing she simply answered a question her fans wanted to know, and that this diet worked for her specifically.

People asked Lori Harvey what her diet and fitness routine was and she told them



She did not say to follow her routine pic.twitter.com/00vhmqroF1 — NewLine (@trey_mcarthur) May 14, 2022 @trey_mcarthur

It looks like Lori predicted this, because she followed up on her video with a comment ... essentially saying this plan worked for her, and that she's not necessarily encouraging others to do the same ... as everyone's body and nutrition needs are vastly different.