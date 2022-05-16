Bills' Micah Hyde Donating Charity Softball Game Funds To Buffalo Shooting Victims

Bills safety Micah Hyde is helping the Buffalo community after a mass shooting left 10 people dead and three others injured ... by committing to donate proceeds from his charity softball game over the weekend.

Hyde, a member of the Bills' org. for five seasons, had originally planned to host the softball game at Sahlen Field -- the Buffalo Bisons' minor league stadium -- to benefit his Imagine for Youth Foundation.

But, Micah almost canceled the event due to the horrific shooting at a Tops supermarket on Saturday ... although he ultimately decided to still hold it, and use it as a way to help victims of the tragedy.

Before the game, Hyde's org. received a $200,000 check from the event's sponsors ... and he announced a portion of those proceeds would go to victims' families.

A moment of silence before Micah Hyde’s Charity Softball Game with galf the proceeds are going to families of the victims from yesterdays shooting in Buffalo. pic.twitter.com/7BKKKbJRho — John Hickey (@jhickeyBN) May 15, 2022 @jhickeyBN

Additionally, Hyde said money raised from a silent auction at the event would also support the loved ones of those who died in the mass shooting.

The 31-year-old Bills defensive back said he couldn't believe what happened ... and expressed one of the ways to eradicate hate in the world is by showing love to the youth and the community, like what he's doing with his charity softball game, which saw over 10,000 people attend.

The Bills tweeted out that they were praying for the Buffalo community ... and would be meeting Monday to discuss ways the team can help those affected by the senseless violence.

"I'm sick to my stomach. We're going to meet as a team and find the best ways to help the families and community effected." pic.twitter.com/yZ6oZPb50x — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) May 15, 2022 @BuffaloBills

During an interview at the event Saturday, Bills star quarterback Josh Allen said he was "sick to his stomach" and that the incident "hits home" for him and his teammates.

This is the smoothest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. pic.twitter.com/cuxGr8pKy8 — Z-Bot (@zacb22) May 15, 2022 @zacb22