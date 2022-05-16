Cristiano Ronaldo & 11-Year-Old Son Flex Abs After Workout Sesh

Cristiano Ronaldo ain't the only one in the family with shredded abs -- 'cause his 11-year-old son showed he can flex, too ... just like his pops!

The Manchester United soccer star -- and father of six -- showed off his athletic bod on Monday when he posted a shirtless photo on social media with his son, Cristiano Jr.

Now, not exactly breaking news that Ronaldo has a ridiculous body ... but who knew Jr. was a little ripper mini me of his international soccer star dad.

"Recovery time with my boy," the 37-year-old forward wrote in the caption.

Everyone loved the 'like father, like son' moment ... in fact, almost 6 million fans liked the post, with Al-Sailiya's midfielder Driss Fettouhi writing, "the present and the future."

• @SkySports SIUUU! 😬 Ronaldo Jr copied his father's Cristiano Ronaldo famous 'siuuu' celebration after scoring for Manchester United in the Mediterranean International Cup 👏🔴@ManUtd @Cristiano pic.twitter.com/n4sd6oTDMw — Martini_Crew (@CrewMartini) April 15, 2022 @CrewMartini

Of course, that's because Jr. is also a soccer stud. In fact, CR Jr. busted out his father's signature 'Siu' celebration after scoring for Man Utd under-12 team in April.