Cristiano Ronaldo & 11-Year-Old Son Flex Abs After Workout Sesh
5/16/2022 4:20 PM PT
Cristiano Ronaldo ain't the only one in the family with shredded abs -- 'cause his 11-year-old son showed he can flex, too ... just like his pops!
The Manchester United soccer star -- and father of six -- showed off his athletic bod on Monday when he posted a shirtless photo on social media with his son, Cristiano Jr.
Now, not exactly breaking news that Ronaldo has a ridiculous body ... but who knew Jr. was a little ripper mini me of his international soccer star dad.
"Recovery time with my boy," the 37-year-old forward wrote in the caption.
Everyone loved the 'like father, like son' moment ... in fact, almost 6 million fans liked the post, with Al-Sailiya's midfielder Driss Fettouhi writing, "the present and the future."
• @SkySports SIUUU! 😬 Ronaldo Jr copied his father's Cristiano Ronaldo famous 'siuuu' celebration after scoring for Manchester United in the Mediterranean International Cup 👏🔴@ManUtd @Cristiano pic.twitter.com/n4sd6oTDMw— Martini_Crew (@CrewMartini) April 15, 2022 @CrewMartini
Of course, that's because Jr. is also a soccer stud. In fact, CR Jr. busted out his father's signature 'Siu' celebration after scoring for Man Utd under-12 team in April.
Most importantly, it's great to see Ronaldo and his family in good spirits after the awful tragedy they recently endured ... when CR7 and Georgina Rodríguez lost their newborn baby boy shortly after birth.