Lil Scrappy & Bambi: Built For Love But Not Faking Orgasms

DJ Envy and wife Gia Casey's new book -- "Real Life, Real Love: Life Lessons on Joy, Pain & the Magic That Holds Us Together" -- has sparked some serious conversations among couples ... just ask Lil Scrappy and Bambi!!!

We caught the "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" couple outside at Harlem Panda restaurant as they celebrated the engagement party of cast members Sierra Gates and Eric Whitehead ... when the conversation of faking orgasms came up.

In case you were unaware (like Bambi!), Gia faked orgasms for the first 10 years of marriage. The book reveals how they were able to strengthen their relationship and sexual chemistry.

This Rick Ross Breakfast Club interview took the wildest left turn 😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/RY472cyfZZ — Piñata Farms 🪅 (@pinatafarms) April 25, 2022 @pinatafarms

Scrappy and Bambi have been married for more than 4 years and want everyone to know ... everything's good at Club O. The crunk rapper even went as far as to regurgitate the Slip-N-Side reference Rick Ross used when he said on The Breakfast Club back in April ... a little wetness is all the evidence he needs to say "job well done."

Bambi corrected her hubby, letting him know everything isn't always what it seems and he'll have to ensure he's all the way present to get the job done.