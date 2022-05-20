Bodybuilder Calum Von Moger Reportedly Out Of Hospital, Walking At Home After Fall

Good news for Calum von Moger ... the star bodybuilder is resting at home and walking without any assistance -- just days after he was in the ICU after reportedly jumping out of a window -- according to a news outlet in Australia.

The Geelong Advertiser is reporting Calum was back at his Mount Duneed home in Australia on Thursday ... where the alleged near-death incident took place.

Remember, von Moger was seriously injured after reportedly crashing through a second-story window earlier this month.

At the time, Generation Iron reported that 31-year-old Calum was fighting for his life ... after suffering a severe injury to his spine. CVM was reportedly in a medically induced coma, too.

We're told von Moger underwent successful surgery for his injuries. A friend of Calum's also told The Sun he was "awake and recovering" in the hospital after surgery, surrounded by loved ones.

The former Mr. Universe -- who also played a young Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 2018 movie, "Bigger" -- has had a rough go these past few months, but, before the accident, vowed to be a better person in an emotional Instagram post where he addressed his actions.

"Everyone has a past. We've all been through hard times. I admit. I messed up bad many times," he wrote.