Calgary Stampeders Investigating Brendan Langley Over Airport Brawl

5/24/2022 6:41 AM PT
The Calgary Stampeders have launched an investigation into Brendan Langley ... after their wide receiver was seen on video punching a United Airlines employee at a New Jersey airport this week.

The Canadian Football League club released a statement late Monday announcing the probe ... saying it is aware of Langley's arrest and is "looking into the matter in order to learn the full details."

"[We] will have no further comment until the investigation is complete," the team said.

Langley -- who just signed with the Stampeders in February -- got into a brawl with the UA employee at the Newark Liberty International Airport after an argument.

The video of the melee went viral ... capturing the two men in an all-out fistfight at a ticket counter.

The employee was left with a bloody face and police tell us Langley was later arrested for simple assault. United ultimately fired the employee over the incident.

Langley was selected as a cornerback by the Denver Broncos in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft -- making him the first player drafted from Lamar University in over 25 years.

The 27-year-old signed a four-year, $3.17 million deal ... and converted to wide receiver in March 2019. He was waived before the 2019 season.

After a short stint with the Seattle Seahawks and the XFL, Langley signed with the Stampeders, where he was expected to compete for playing this season.

