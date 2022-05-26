WWE Legend Ric Flair Working His A** Off Ahead Of Final Match

Play video content

Ric Flair is gearing up for his in-ring return ahead of his final wrestling match this summer ... and if you think the WWE legend isn't bustin' his ass in the gym, check out the clip "Nature Boy" just posted.

Naitch shared video of him getting some work in on the rowing machine and the air bike ... in addition to mixing it up with the battle ropes.

"Success Is The Sum Of Small Efforts Repeated Day In And Day Out! WOOOOO!" Flair captioned the workout video.

Of course, the 73-year-old has been doing everything in his power to get in wrestlin' shape ... since announcing the last match of his storied career will be happening in July.

Ric joined Babcock and Mojo on the "TMZ Sports" TV show (weekdays on FS1) and opened up about his motivation for taking another match in his mid-70s.

The 16-time World Heavyweight Champion hasn't competed inside the squared circle since 2011 ... when he fought the icon Sting on TNA Impact Wrestling.

But, despite the 11-year layoff, the "Nature Boy," whose wrestling career began in the '70s, isn't showing any signs of age or ring rust.

In fact, the "dirtiest player in the game" has posted a series of training sessions with former TNA superstar Jay Lethal ... where he shined in vintage Flair fashion.

"I Will Prove Once Again, That To Be The Man, You've Got To Beat The Man!" Flair said at the time.

When we talked to Ric -- who nearly died after a medical emergency in 2019 -- he told us the final match wouldn't be happening if doctors didn't medically clear him.

"I don't have any aches or pains," Ric said. "I know I've had the health issues, but I asked 40 different doctors, and I decided I'm only gonna listen to one."

"Not necessarily the one that was gonna give me the right answer, but that I felt the most comfortable with," he added.

Naitch says he'll never be 100% of the wrestler he was in his prime ... but he says he's pretty damn close, and after watching the new workout footage, we ain't gonna argue with him.