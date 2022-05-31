NFL Star Jerry Jeudy Criminal Tampering Case Dropped

Jerry Jeudy is breathing easier today ... TMZ Sports has confirmed prosecutors are dropping the criminal case against the NFL star.

A spokesperson for the Arapahoe County District Attorney's Office tells us officials formally filed a motion to dismiss all of the charges against the Denver Broncos wideout on Tuesday morning.

The filing comes just three weeks after the 23-year-old was arrested following an incident with the mother of his 1-month-old child.

Jeudy had been accused of withholding property from the woman who officers at the time claimed was trying to leave his presence on May 12 in Arapahoe County. He was booked on charges of 2nd-degree criminal tampering w/a domestic violence enhancer.

Throughout the case, though, Jeudy's attorney -- Harvey Steinberg -- had argued the receiver should have never been arrested. On Tuesday, he celebrated the D.A.'s decision in a statement to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson.

"Nothing rose to the level of a crime," Steinberg said. "I like Jerry and he is a good person and this is a minor bump in the road of what I think will be a sterling career."