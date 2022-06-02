NeNe Leakes Says She Would Never Steal Husband After BF's Wife Sues

Play video content

NeNe Leakes says she's no husband stealer ... clapping back at her boyfriend's wife, who sued her and claimed she hooked up with him when he was still married.

The former 'RHOA' star just broke her silence on the lawsuit she's facing in North Carolina ... posting a video on social media where she says she "would never" steal somebody's husband.

TMZ broke the story ... NeNe is being sued by Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh, who claims in a new lawsuit Leakes and now-BF Nyonisela Sioh started a romantic relationship while he was still Malomine's hubby.

NeNe seemed to take a veiled shot at Malomine earlier Thursday, posting a pic with Nyonisela with the caption "yours, mine, ours" ... a lyric from a Muni Long song.

The video is much more direct, and NeNe is not only denying the explosive allegations, but also laughing them off ... cackling as she says, "nobody want to steal nobody else's problems honey."