Oscar De La Hoya Wants To Run For Mayor Of Las Vegas

I Want To Be The Mayor Of Vegas!!

Oscar De La Hoya isn't just campaigning for a Ryan Garcia-Gervonta Davis fight ... he said this week he also wants to launch a campaign for himself -- to be the next mayor of Las Vegas!

The former boxing champ was answering a series of questions from fans on Inside Boxing Live With Dan Canobbio this week ... when one of the listeners wanted to know if he was planning on running for President in 2024.

Remember, De La Hoya told us in 2018 that he was seriously considering running against Donald Trump in the 2020 election. That, obviously, didn't happen ... but De La Hoya told the questioner on the show one in '24 won't either.

"No," ODLH said with a laugh. "No more presidential run."

But, the 49-year-old did reveal he's planning on running for another government position -- mayor of Sin City.

"There might be some opportunities in Vegas to run for mayor," De La Hoya said. "Imagine that?"

De La Hoya revealed he's building a home in Vegas -- so the move, which he seemed pretty serious about, would make sense for him.

"It’ll be interesting to see if I can make a run for mayor in Las Vegas," he said.

Of course, Vegas is where some of the biggest boxing matches happen -- which is perfect for ODLH and his Golden Boy Promotions.

Canobbio pointed that out ... saying, "Make that fight -- Ryan Garcia vs. Tank Davis. You're the Mayor. You can pull strings. Gives you even more power."