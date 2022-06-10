Johnny Depp Dior Cologne Gets Prime Time Promo After Heard Trial

Play video content

If there's any question as to whether or not brands will work with Johnny Depp again following his trial ... look no further than a resurrected Dior campaign airing in prime time this week.

Depp's face and musical talent are on display in a spot for Dior's Sauvage men's scent, and we caught it on air during "MasterChef" on FOX Wednesday night in the 8-9 PM hour.

Depp signed on with the company back in 2015 as the face of the scent, but it appears to have a resurgence as of late, given the buzz surrounding his trial with Amber Heard. The commercial was shot years ago when the campaign first launched, but for obvious reasons, hadn't exactly been in heavy rotation.

More evidence of the comeback ... Sephora also started pushing the fragrance with an Instagram ad that started popping up again in late May.

We reached out to Dior to ask if the company's purposely putting Depp's face back in play with the men's scent, but they haven't gotten back to us.

Interestingly enough, a recent report stated Sauvage sales had increased at both Sephora and Ulta -- making it one of the best-selling fragrances for the stores' online sales.

As we've shown you -- both during and immediately following the trial -- Depp's achieved rock-star status ... jamming out on stage with Jeff Beck and getting a warm welcome just about every place he goes.