Johnny Depp 'Cry-Baby' Motorcycle Up for Auction

There's a rare piece of Johnny Depp movie history hitting the auction block ... and the timing couldn't be better for the motorcycle he used in "Cry-Baby" to pull in 6-figures.

The bike is sick ... it's a 1955 Harley Davidson Model K ... and it's the same one used on-screen in Johnny's 1990 cult classic film.

The Harley is going up for sale through Kruse GWS Auctions and the opening bid is being set at $250,000 ... with potential buyers needing to bid in $25,000 increments if they want to win Johnny's movie ride.

If that sounds kinda steep, keep in mind the immense popularity wave Johnny's riding since winning the defamation case over Amber Heard. Fact is, all things Depp-related are commodities nowadays.

The auction house says the Harley was the "picture bike" used throughout filming in principal photography ... both on location in Maryland and also in Hollywood.

The bike's changed hands over the years, and is currently on display in a museum in Branson, Missouri following years of displays in different exhibits across the country.

Also included in the auction is Janis Joplin's mandolin, which she once gifted to Jimi Hendrix.

The instrument is hand-painted with flowers and phrases ... including "Love Thy Neighbor" and Jimi's name. The auction house says the mandolin's been in a private collection for 20 years and is on the market for the first time. They estimate that it will go for $250k.