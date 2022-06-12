Sam Asghari's Ex Says Britney Spears Has the Perfect Husband
6/12/2022 12:50 AM PT
Sam Asghari's ex-GF thinks Britney Spears landed herself Mr. Perfect ... in addition to being a great husband, she's convinced he's primed for daddy duty in the near future.
Mayra Veronica tells us Sam's never been the type of guy to flirt around behind his girl's back ... and thinks he will be a hubby that supports Britney through and through.
She says she was dealing with issues similar to Britney when she was with Sam, and he was by her side through the entire ordeal.
The singer says her management team was extremely controlling back in 2015, warning her about Sam. She clearly didn't buy what they were selling, and stayed solidly in Sam's corner.
She also thinks he's the man for the job if they're thinking about having some kids ... she describes him as a pretty protective guy that'll be there for his fam. High praise.
We got Mayra in September, right as Britney and Sam got engaged ... she had nothing but good things to say about him, admitting he hit the jackpot.
She didn't mean $$$, and she also made it clear the jackpot thing goes both ways.
As we reported, Britney and Sam said their "I dos" Thursday night in a short and sweet ceremony in front of about 100 celeb guests and a few family members. They left the ceremony in their white Rolls-Royce -- and, yes, they did the "Just Married" sign too.