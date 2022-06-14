NY Drill Rapper 22Gz Indicted For Attempted Murder

Gold-selling Brooklyn drill rapper 22Gz was arrested on attempted murder charges early Sunday morning the moment he landed at JFK airport.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... 22Gz was in Atlanta since the shooting and may have thought the coast was clear for his Sunday Summer Jam performance ... but police caught up with him at the airport.

The snafu caused him to forfeit his appearance, as he was supposed to be a part of Hot 97's DJ Drewski's set.

The arrest stems from a March 6 shooting inside a Brooklyn party hall where 3 people were shot ... and police say one of the victims ID'd 22Gz as the shooter and provided officers with a detailed description of the "Twirlanta" rapper.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Despite the triple shooting ... we're told the injuries are not considered to be serious.

Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez ripped into 22Gz telling TMZ: "This shooting not only wounded the victim, but endangered the lives of everyone in a crowded club. Senseless gang rivalries fuel much of the gun violence in our communities and I remain committed to vigorously prosecuting anyone who engages in this criminal conduct."

In addition to the attempted murder charge, 22Gz is facing 2nd-degree assault and weapons charges for a pistol, along with a 1st-degree reckless endangerment charge.