Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Pirates Staffers Comically Attempt To Corral Loose Squirrel On Field During Game

Pittsburgh Pirates Staffers Can't Corral Loose Squirrel On Field ... Hilarious Video

6/21/2022 6:51 AM PT
Pirates Staffers Comically Attempt To Corral Loose Squirrel On Field During Game
Courtesy of MLB

Three Pittsburgh Pirates staffers looked more like "The Three Stooges" on Monday night ... because they failed to corral a squirrel that had gotten loose in the outfield during a game -- and it was comical.

The little critter jetted out into left field during the second inning of the Buccos' game against the Chicago Cubs ... and a short time later, Pirates officials apparently thought it'd be good to send three guys out with a bucket, a towel and a net to get it away from players.

Turns out ... that was not a great idea.

Check out video from the game's broadcast, the trio hilariously tried everything they could to capture the squirrel -- but the animal juked them at every turn.

Eventually, the squirrel grew tired of making the guys look silly -- and bolted through a fence.

The scene was so hysterical, the MLB even had some fun with it ... tweeting out, "sandy cheeks wildin."

The Pirates, though, didn't let the failed efforts to capture the squirrel dampen their night ... they got a huge game from some star rookies, and beat the Cubs easily, 12-1.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later