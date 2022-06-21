Pirates Staffers Comically Attempt To Corral Loose Squirrel On Field During Game
6/21/2022 6:51 AM PT
Three Pittsburgh Pirates staffers looked more like "The Three Stooges" on Monday night ... because they failed to corral a squirrel that had gotten loose in the outfield during a game -- and it was comical.
The little critter jetted out into left field during the second inning of the Buccos' game against the Chicago Cubs ... and a short time later, Pirates officials apparently thought it'd be good to send three guys out with a bucket, a towel and a net to get it away from players.
Something’s going on in Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/9OXaf06K9c— Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) June 20, 2022 @WatchMarquee
Turns out ... that was not a great idea.
Check out video from the game's broadcast, the trio hilariously tried everything they could to capture the squirrel -- but the animal juked them at every turn.
Eventually, the squirrel grew tired of making the guys look silly -- and bolted through a fence.
sandy cheeks wildin pic.twitter.com/vSxvj75wdR— MLB (@MLB) June 21, 2022 @MLB
The scene was so hysterical, the MLB even had some fun with it ... tweeting out, "sandy cheeks wildin."
The Pirates, though, didn't let the failed efforts to capture the squirrel dampen their night ... they got a huge game from some star rookies, and beat the Cubs easily, 12-1.