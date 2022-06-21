Travis Scott Scores Fancy New Bugatti with $5.5 Million Price Tag

There's absolutely no question -- Travis Scott is getting on with his life -- selling out his Nike collab, hitting massive stages again ... and now whipping around in a $5.5 million ride.

We got photos of the rappers brand new Bugatti Veyron Chiron Super Sport Tuesday in Brentwood -- a vehicle with a starting price of around $3.5 million. We're told the one Travis received cost even more ... and considering there are only 30 made, calling it "rare" would be an understatement.

Travis also shared a photo from inside the whip while he sat in the driver's seat -- highlighting the blue interior.

Of course, Scott's still locked in litigation stemming from the 10 lives lost at Astroworld in November. While he's allowed to move on with his life, you gotta imagine the families behind the lawsuits will feel a certain kinda way about Travis' latest flashy purchase.

As we've told you ... Travis has maintained from the beginning he had no idea of how serious things were in the crowd while he performed and people were dying.

