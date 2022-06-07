Travis Scott Lands First U.S. Festival Spot Since Astroworld

Travis Scott has accomplished a lot of "firsts" lately since Astroworld ... but his latest accomplishment might be the most important indicator his career is back in full force.

Sources close to Travis Scott tell TMZ, he's been booked at the Day N Vegas Festival in Las Vegas. The date for 2022's edition of the festival hasn't yet been announced, but last year it was in November, which would mark 1 year since Astroworld.

While the rest of the lineup hasn't been announced, we're told TS will be there ... this news comes on the heels of a few wins for the rapper, including a shoe deal with Nike that got over a million people gunning for them in under 30 minutes.

Play video content MAY 2022 NBC

Travis also had a comeback TV performance at the Billboard Music Awards last month ... fans seemed to love it, and the crowd cheered as he was introduced, and was roaring when finished up.

Safe to say the rapper's moving back into public life little by little these past few months ... although it's gotta be hard to shake off the events at Astroworld that went down last year.