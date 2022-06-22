French Montana Calls Out Rapper Threats After Lil Tjay Shooting
French Montana Prayers to Lil Tjay ... Rapper Hate is at an All-Time High!!!
6/22/2022 1:08 PM PT
French Montana's good mood dampened Wednesday morning when news broke that Lil Tjay was shot and rushed to surgery ... a moment he tweeted about with passion.
pray for my lil bro lil Tjay 🙏🏽— French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) June 22, 2022 @FrencHMonTanA
We caught up with French in NYC, and Tjay was still on his mind. After all, the two earned a gold plaque (along with Blueface) in 2019 for French's song "Slide."
While French wished Tjay a speedy recovery, he also reinforced the message that rappers have the most "dangerous" job and all the love can often be thinly veiled hate.
On a positive note, we're told Tjay is out of surgery and beginning down the road to recovery ... a fact that'll help French sleep easier.
He's on the verge of dropping his new album "Montega" with Harry Fraud, a new wave of outside music that's approved by NYC Mayor Adams himself ... who just launched a crackdown on illegal dirt biking in the city.
Illegal dirtbikes and ATVs endanger the lives of New Yorkers. We're not letting them go unchecked.— Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) June 21, 2022 @NYCMayor
This year we've already taken nearly 2,000 bikes off the street and we're just getting started.
Get the message: you want to terrorize our neighborhoods?
You'll get crushed. pic.twitter.com/snHjqfWr90
French has no issues with the mayor's tactics on dirt biking -- but, politically, he draws the line on prosecutors using rap lyrics in court cases.
His new lyrics will be out -- alongside Jadakiss, Quavo, Rick Ross and more -- when "Montega" drops June 24.