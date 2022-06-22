French Montana Calls Out Rapper Threats After Lil Tjay Shooting

Play video content TMZ.com

French Montana's good mood dampened Wednesday morning when news broke that Lil Tjay was shot and rushed to surgery ... a moment he tweeted about with passion.

pray for my lil bro lil Tjay 🙏🏽 — French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) June 22, 2022 @FrencHMonTanA

We caught up with French in NYC, and Tjay was still on his mind. After all, the two earned a gold plaque (along with Blueface) in 2019 for French's song "Slide."

While French wished Tjay a speedy recovery, he also reinforced the message that rappers have the most "dangerous" job and all the love can often be thinly veiled hate.

On a positive note, we're told Tjay is out of surgery and beginning down the road to recovery ... a fact that'll help French sleep easier.

He's on the verge of dropping his new album "Montega" with Harry Fraud, a new wave of outside music that's approved by NYC Mayor Adams himself ... who just launched a crackdown on illegal dirt biking in the city.

Illegal dirtbikes and ATVs endanger the lives of New Yorkers. We're not letting them go unchecked.



This year we've already taken nearly 2,000 bikes off the street and we're just getting started.



Get the message: you want to terrorize our neighborhoods?



You'll get crushed. pic.twitter.com/snHjqfWr90 — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) June 21, 2022 @NYCMayor

French has no issues with the mayor's tactics on dirt biking -- but, politically, he draws the line on prosecutors using rap lyrics in court cases.