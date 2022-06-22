Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
French Montana Calls Out Rapper Threats After Lil Tjay Shooting

French Montana Prayers to Lil Tjay ... Rapper Hate is at an All-Time High!!!

6/22/2022 1:08 PM PT
WATCH WHO YOU TRUST
French Montana's good mood dampened Wednesday morning when news broke that Lil Tjay was shot and rushed to surgery ... a moment he tweeted about with passion.

We caught up with French in NYC, and Tjay was still on his mind. After all, the two earned a gold plaque (along with Blueface) in 2019 for French's song "Slide."

While French wished Tjay a speedy recovery, he also reinforced the message that rappers have the most "dangerous" job and all the love can often be thinly veiled hate.

On a positive note, we're told Tjay is out of surgery and beginning down the road to recovery ... a fact that'll help French sleep easier.

He's on the verge of dropping his new album "Montega" with Harry Fraud, a new wave of outside music that's approved by NYC Mayor Adams himself ... who just launched a crackdown on illegal dirt biking in the city.

French has no issues with the mayor's tactics on dirt biking -- but, politically, he draws the line on prosecutors using rap lyrics in court cases.

His new lyrics will be out -- alongside Jadakiss, Quavo, Rick Ross and more -- when "Montega" drops June 24.

