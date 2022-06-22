Jake Paul Gives Tommy Fury An Ultimatum ... Fight Me Now Or Never!

Play video content

Jake Paul is over Tommy Fury duckin' him ... giving Tyson's little bro an ultimatum -- fight me now or fight me NEVER -- and it appears to have worked!

"Tommy Fury, you pulled out last year. Then you agree to fight me now but your dad is trying to pull you out again? We've given you everything you asked for," Jake wrote, listing out the so-called demands.

"$2M purse ✅

VADA testing ✅

Tampon’s ✅"

Paul's alluding to their 2021 fight that never came to fruition ... after Tommy sustained an injury. Tyron Woodley ultimately took his place, and was knocked out.

Now, Jake says Tommy's running out of time, and must sign on the dotted line ASAP ... so they can fight August 6 at Madison Square Garden.

To hammer home the point, Jake went on Instagram and said, "We're 45 days away from the fight," continuing ... "We agreed to his 2 million dollar purse, we agreed to VADA testing, extra flights, extra rooms, extra tickets to the fight."

Paul added, "It kept getting pushed until now .. what's the excuse? Oh, 'I can't come and I can't do it because my dad can't be there with me during the fight.'"

It's an excuse "The Problem Child" ain't buying, saying "It doesn't make any f***ing sense."

"You're scared! You claim you're a professional boxer but you don't wanna make the fight with me who you talk so much s*** about?!"

Thankfully for fans who want to see the scrap, it seems the pressure tactic worked for Paul ... 'cause the 8-0 (4 KOs) boxer seemingly accepted the terms via Twitter.

"See you august 6th pal," Fury wrote.