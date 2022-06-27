Raiders' Johnathan Abram Builds Beds, Donates Them To Las Vegas Family

Raiders star Johnathan Abram has a big heart -- and, apparently, some good construction skills -- 'cause he just donated beds to a family in need, and he built the frames himself!

The NFL safety and his foundation, Johnathan's Journey For Better, partnered up with Sleep in Heavenly Peace for the awesome gesture ... helping gift three beds, sheet sets, and pillows to a Las Vegas family this month.

Abram -- who, according to his reps, has gained a newfound passion for home improvement and construction -- assembled the beds with his own hands and power tools, and then personally delivered them to the Vegas fam.

"Basically they went from having no beds to being able to sleep here tonight," Abram said.

The 25-year-old chilled with the kids after the beds were all set up ... and TMZ Sports has learned they even talked a little football!

"It's been amazing," Abram said of the day. "I was glad to see the family smiling and happy. They were really grateful for their new beds and everything."

Abram -- a former first-round pick -- is known to help those in need since becoming a Raider in 2019. Just last year, he donated athletic sneakers to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Nevada, and in 2020, he gifted laptops to the Boys & Girls Club of Southern Nevada.