AEW's Jake Atlas' Domestic Violence Case Dropped

AEW star Jake Atlas is breathing easier today ... his domestic violence case has been dropped, TMZ Sports has learned.

According to court documents, a month after Atlas was arrested for allegedly scratching his boyfriend following an altercation in Orlando, officials said they were declining to prosecute the 27-year-old.

"From the investigation which has been made," officials wrote in docs that were filed last week, "it is the opinion of the writer that this case is not suitable for prosecution."

Court records show a hearing in the case that had been slated for Tuesday has been canceled, and the matter is considered closed.

As we reported, Atlas -- real name Kenny Sanchez Martinez -- had been hit with a misdemeanor domestic battery charge after he allegedly got physical with his BF on May 23.

The two, according to police documents, quarreled over a sexual encounter. Atlas had been accused of scratching his boyfriend and tearing the man's tank top during the tiff.

We've reached out to prosecutors for comment, but so far, no word back yet. Atlas' attorneys, meanwhile, declined to comment on the case.