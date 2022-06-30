Austin Butler and Ezra Miller Did Not Get in Tokyo Bar Fight, Despite Reports

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Austin Butler, Ezra Miller No Tokyo Bar Fight ... Despite Online Claims

6/30/2022 12:46 PM PT
TMZ/Getty

Rumors have spread on social media that Austin Butler and Ezra Miller got into a physical altercation overseas ... but TMZ has learned that's nowhere near the truth.

Sources close to Austin tell TMZ the incident never happened, and Austin never even stepped foot in a pub during his time in Japan as the initial claims suggested.

Not to mention, the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department tells TMZ they have no record of the incident.

Austin has been in Tokyo recently to promote his new "Elvis" movie as part of his press tour.

ezra miller austin bulter tweets

The rumor stated Ezra has been "terrorizing Tokyo" ... walking up to Austin in a bar and yelling at him, causing Austin to punch the 'Flash' star.

3/28/22
THE CHAOTIC ARREST
MEGA

While this alleged account is untrue, Ezra has been on a violent run recently ... they've been arrested multiple times for assault in Hawaii and might be getting the boot from DCEU's "The Flash" as a result, according to reports.

