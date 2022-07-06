Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
USC Hoops Recruit Aaliyah Gayles Makes Her First Basket Since House Party Shooting

7/6/2022 7:31 AM PT
FIRST SWISH

✅ First step
✅ First basket

Good luck trying to slow down Aaliyah Gayles ... the top USC hoops recruit just knocked down her first basket since being shot 10 times at a Las Vegas house party in April.

Gayles' progress over the last two months has been amazing ... and on Monday, the 18-year-old guard shared video via Instagram of another milestone reached -- first made shot.

"Who said I couldn't get back into it?" Gayles said in the caption.

"First Shot in months feel like I'm proving."

The 5-star recruit hasn't played a game since the Jordan Brand Classic on April 15, the night before she was shot 10 times, in both arms and legs, at a house party in North Las Vegas.

ROAD TO RECOVERY

Since the shooting, Gayles -- who's still committed to playing for the USC Trojans -- graduated from Spring Valley High School and took her first steps out of her wheelchair following grueling rehab.

And, as you can see, the #8 ranked player in the 2022 class is ready to ball again!

#LoveToSeeIt

