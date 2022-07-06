USC Hoops Recruit Aaliyah Gayles Makes Her First Basket Since House Party Shooting

Play video content

Good luck trying to slow down Aaliyah Gayles ... the top USC hoops recruit just knocked down her first basket since being shot 10 times at a Las Vegas house party in April.

Gayles' progress over the last two months has been amazing ... and on Monday, the 18-year-old guard shared video via Instagram of another milestone reached -- first made shot.

"Who said I couldn't get back into it?" Gayles said in the caption.

"First Shot in months feel like I'm proving."

The 5-star recruit hasn't played a game since the Jordan Brand Classic on April 15, the night before she was shot 10 times, in both arms and legs, at a house party in North Las Vegas.

Since the shooting, Gayles -- who's still committed to playing for the USC Trojans -- graduated from Spring Valley High School and took her first steps out of her wheelchair following grueling rehab.

And, as you can see, the #8 ranked player in the 2022 class is ready to ball again!