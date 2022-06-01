USC Hoops Recruit Aaliyah Gayles Graduates H.S. Months After House Party Shooting

Play video content Spring Valley High School

USC basketball recruit Aaliyah Gayles graduated from Spring Valley High School this week ... just months after the hoops star was shot 10 times at a house party.

Gayles -- the no. 8 ranked player in the 2022 class -- held her diploma high after she made it across the stage in a wheelchair on Tuesday ... something her father, Dwight, says she worked her "tail off for."

"Words can't even describe the feeling I feel," Dwight told TMZ Sports on Wednesday.

"It wasn't easy but she did it. I can't be more happy for her. God is good!"

Of course, this is a special moment for the family and Gayles ... after the 5-foot-9 guard was shot 10 times at a Las Vegas house party on April 16.

Despite the serious injuries, Dwight told us back in April that his 18-year-old daughter -- who committed to USC last August -- will still play basketball for the Trojans.

Her father also provided an update on her recovery ... saying, "It's going very well."

"Doing some physical therapy. Getting back to normal one day at a time. Baby steps."

In her last year of high school, Gayles averaged 13.8 points, 4.9 rebounds 3.5 steals and 3.3 assists per game ... leading the Grizzlies to the state tournament.

The 5-star recruit was also the first Vegas player to be named a McDonald All-American since 2010.

But, getting to go across the stage and receive her diploma has got to be her proudest moment.