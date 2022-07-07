Kanye West Sued by Fashion Rental Service for Over $400K in Unpaid Fees

Kanye West rented a bunch of clothes from a famous fashion rental service but didn't return over a dozen items and is now skipping out on a six-figure bill ... this according to a new lawsuit.

Ye is being sued by the David Casavant Archive for over $400,000 ... with the fashion rental service claiming Kanye owes them for years of unpaid fees on unreturned items.

According to the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Kanye stopped paying rental fees back in 2020 for 13 "rare, esteemed pieces" he never returned to the archive, which says their other celeb clients include Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga, Tom Brady, Pharrell, 21 Savage and Solange.

The David Casavant Archive says they've been working with Kanye since 2014 but this is the first issue they've had with him ... claiming he rented 49 pieces in February/March 2020 and returned 36 with no issues. According to the DCA, at the end of October 2020, Ye stopped paying the weekly fees on the remaining 13 pieces.

Kanye is allegedly holding on to and no longer paying for designer items from Helmut Lang, Raf Simons and Ann Demeulemeester ... including hoodies, capes, cargo pants and a $50,000 parka, just to name a few.

The archive says Yeezy owes over $221k in unpaid rental fees and would need to fork over an additional $195k in replacement fees for the 13 items ... and they're going after him for the money.