Tom Brady Says He Doesn't Speak To Donald Trump Anymore, Haven't Talked In 'Years'

Tom Brady's on-again, off-again friendship with Donald Trump is apparently on ice once again ... the quarterback just revealed he doesn't talk with the former president anymore, and hasn't spoken to him in "years."

The NFL superstar made the revelation during a recent interview with Variety ... after being asked if he still keeps in touch with No. 45.

"No," Brady said. "I haven’t talked to him in a lot of years."

Of course, Brady and Trump used to be good pals. The two golfed often, spoke regularly -- and, at one point during DT's initial run for president in 2015, the ex-Patriots signal-caller had a "Make America Great Again" cap in his locker.

But, Tom and Trump grew apart shortly after Donald got in office -- Brady famously skipped out on a visit to Trump's White House in 2017, and later slammed Trump's criticism of Colin Kaepernick as "just divisive."

Play video content 6/7/20 C-SPAN

The two had appeared to mend fences in 2020, when at a coronavirus update press conference, Trump said he had recently spoken to Brady -- calling him "a great guy."